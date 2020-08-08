Delhi: 2 members of 'Thak-Thak Gang' held in , 1 crore jewellery recovered

The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of of the 'Thak-Thak Gang', which is known for distracting the attention of its targets before robbing them, and recovered jewellery worth over ₹1 crore, officials said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sandeep (22), a resident of Inderpuri and Santosh (20), a resident of Madangiri, they said.

Police said that an incident of jewellery snatching by 'Thak-Thak’ (knock-knock) gang was committed on Wednesday at Rani Jhansi Road, Deshbandhu Gupta Road police station.

After scanning CCTV footage, one of the accused was identified based on his long hair, police said.

"Police received information regarding the two suspects involved in the crime. A trap was laid near Central Market, Madangir and the accused were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Sandeep was earlier arrested in ₹70-lakh theft case. Further, they disclosed that they were planning to go out of Delhi with the stolen jewellery, the DCP said.

The accused admitted to committing several thefts and robberies using the same modus operandi. They threw some oil on bonnet of the car due to which fumes and foul smell would come on heating, the DCP said.

Then, they used to distract the attention of the driver by saying the fuel tank was leaking. As soon as the driver got distracted or came out of the car, the other gang member would take away the bag or laptop and other valuable items from the car, Thakur said.

Diamond-studded jewellery worth around ₹1 crore were recovered from the possession of the two gang members, police said.

