Two unidentified men allegedly uprooted an ATM containing ₹18 lakh cash and fled with it in outer Delhi's Narela, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday at 1:30 am, they said.

According to the police, the two unidentified men entered an ATM booth and uprooted the cash dispensing machine which contained ₹18 lakh cash.

The men also damaged the CCTV camera inside the booth, police said.

From another CCTV footage, they could be seen leaving the booth with the machine and there were no guards outside, police said.

Another similar incident of ATM theft was reported around 4 am from Rajokri village in southwest Delhi, police said.

The CCTV cameras of the ATM booths and nearby areas are being scanned to ascertain the identity of the suspects.

