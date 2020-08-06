Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Delhi: 2 unidentified men uproot ATM, flee with it
The CCTV cameras of the ATM booths and nearby areas are being scanned to ascertain the identity of the suspects.

Delhi: 2 unidentified men uproot ATM, flee with it

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST PTI

  • According to the police, the two unidentified men entered an ATM booth and uprooted the cash dispensing machine which contained 18 lakh cash.
  • The men also damaged the CCTV camera inside the booth, police said.

Two unidentified men allegedly uprooted an ATM containing 18 lakh cash and fled with it in outer Delhi's Narela, police said on Wednesday.

Two unidentified men allegedly uprooted an ATM containing 18 lakh cash and fled with it in outer Delhi's Narela, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday at 1:30 am, they said.

The incident was reported on Tuesday at 1:30 am, they said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the police, the two unidentified men entered an ATM booth and uprooted the cash dispensing machine which contained 18 lakh cash.

The men also damaged the CCTV camera inside the booth, police said.

From another CCTV footage, they could be seen leaving the booth with the machine and there were no guards outside, police said.

Another similar incident of ATM theft was reported around 4 am from Rajokri village in southwest Delhi, police said.

The CCTV cameras of the ATM booths and nearby areas are being scanned to ascertain the identity of the suspects.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated