National capital Delhi has reported 20,718 new cases and 30 deaths in the past 24 hours. The active Covid cases have risen to 93,407, while the positivity rate remains at 30.64 per cent, the Delhi health department said.

Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities while the positivity rate surged to 30.64 per cent, according to health department data. On Thursday, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday said the hospital admission rate has not risen in the past 5-6 days in the national capital. 85% of hospital beds are lying vacant in Delhi. The health minister said that there are indications that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days.

He said the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has likely plateaued and that the city-state's government would consider easing the strict curbs that were imposed to arrest the rapid spread of the virus, if the daily case load went down to 15000.

“Let's wait. The cases have started declining. They came down to 24,000 yesterday and will come down to 20000 today. Let them come down to 15,000 or below and then we will see," the health minister said.

Earlier chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also highlighted the fact that even though the national capital has been registering a spike in Covid-19 cases, the number of hospitalisations and deaths were significantly low. "There is no need to panic. Cases are rising fast and there is no two ways about it. The Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Kejriwal had told reporters.

