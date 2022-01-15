Delhi: 20,718 new Covid cases, 30 deaths; positivity rate stays at 30.64%

Earlier chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also highlighted the fact that even though the national capital has been registering a spike in Covid-19 cases, the number of hospitalisations and deaths were significantly low. "There is no need to panic. Cases are rising fast and there is no two ways about it. The Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Kejriwal had told reporters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}