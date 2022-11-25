A total of 200 eateries along with restaurants across the national capital have been granted licenses for open-air dining in terraces and open spaces attached to them, according to an official statement by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Of the licenses granted so far, the civic body stated that 155 are for open-space dining, and the remaining 45 are for terrace dining, as per ANI reports.

"In less than a weeks time, when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi allowed applications by Restaurants and Eateries to enable them to undertake Open Air Dining in terraces and open spaces attached to them, 200 establishments across the Capital have been granted licenses," the MCD statement read.

On October 30 this year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena constituted a committee of senior officials of the concerned departments to ease and facilitate the licensing requirements of restaurants, eating houses, and hotels.

The committee was focused on providing an overall fillip to the hospitality sector by paving the way forward for late-night dining, Alfresco eateries, and dining in open air and terraces, ANI reported.

The committee submitted its report in 15 days, after which the MCD started inviting applications for open-air dining, the statement said.

Saxena, who has ever since taken over as Delhi LG, insisted upon promoting moves that would provide a boost to economic activity, employment generation, and the 'Night Time Economy.

He held many meetings over the last month with officials of Delhi Police, local bodies, and the environment department amongst others, to ensure that an enabling regimen is put into place for the hotel/ restaurant/ hospitality industry.

It is excepted that the changes and amendments brought about, vide the report of this committee, will not only come as big relief to the pandemic marred Hospitality Industry, but more importantly, also provide a major boost to the 'Night Time Economy, thereby generating greater employment and ensuring Economic Growth, the statement added.

