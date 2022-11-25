Delhi: 200 restaurants to now operate open-air dining2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 05:59 AM IST
Of the licenses granted so far, the civic body stated that 155 are for open-space dining, and the remaining 45 are for terrace dining.
A total of 200 eateries along with restaurants across the national capital have been granted licenses for open-air dining in terraces and open spaces attached to them, according to an official statement by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.