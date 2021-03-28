"The Supreme Court in its judgment in a case titled Shakti Vahini Vs UOI had directed the state to create Special cells in every district comprising of the Superintendent of police, the District Social Welfare officers and District AdiDaridar welfare officer to receive petitions/complaints of harassment and threat to couples of inter-caste/interfaith marriages. These special cells shall create a 24-hour helpline to receive and register such complaints and to provide necessary assistance/advice and protection to the couple," read the notification by the Delhi government.

