Delhi: Three municipal corporations in the national capital have sealed 24 liquor shops till December 31 for violating civic norms, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. The corporations, all ruled by the BJP, have also served notices to 113 such establishments for violating municipal laws or the master plan 2021.

Last year, the Delhi government of Arvind Kejriwal had announced a new excise policy which came into force in November and these shops were set up as per those guidelines.

Under the new excise policy, the government outlets were shut in the city and licenses were given to private operators. The new policy states that liquor stores will have at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility.

Ever since the AAP government introduced the policy, the BJP which is ruling the municipal bodies has been opposing the move. The party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta recently said that new liquor shops would be sealed if they do not conform to municipal laws.

Las month, Gupta said that all three municipal corporations had been directed that if liquor shops under new excise policy were in non-conforming areas or were coming up in clear violation of master plan 2021, then those should be sealed with immediate effect.

"Cumulatively 24 liquor shops, which set up in violation of norms in different areas of the city, were sealed till December 31 by the respective civic bodies. The three corporations also issued notices against 113 other such establishments," a senior civic official told PTI on Sunday.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan said that they have so far (till December 31) sent notices to 22 people and sealed six shops."

East Delhi civic body Mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said there were complaints from various sections of the society about liquor shops being set up near residential areas and in non-conforming areas.

"The East corporation has intensified action against such joints. The EDMC has, so far, sealed eight liquor shops and sent notices to 70 others. All such shops being opened in non-conforming areas will face stern action," he said.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said they have been receiving complaints about illegal liquor shops being opened. "Following those complaints, we started sending notices and sealing illegally set up shops. Till now, 21 (liquor) shops have been sent notices and another 10 sealed," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.