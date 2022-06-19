The LG has promised to take schools run by the MCD to ‘highest standards by providing the best teaching, technological and physical infrastructure to them’
NEW DELHI :The Delhi Lt Governor on Saturday said that twenty five schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been identified as pilot projects in order to upgrade teaching, technological and physical infrastructure of these institutions.
Authorities informed that the Lt Governor had visited these institutions to carry forth his "agenda of taking the MCD and the institutions under it to newer heights in a mission mode".
Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday visited Nagar Nigam Partibha Vidyalaya in H-Block, Ashok Vihar, along with top officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Raj Niwas said in a statement.
Addressing the teachers and staff present on the occasion, the LG promised to take schools run by the MCD to "highest standards by providing the best teaching, technological and physical infrastructure to them".
"For this purpose, as a pilot, 25 schools have already been identified and work will be started there at the earliest. The same would gradually be undertaken in all other remaining schools run by MCD," Saxena was quoted as saying in the statement.
The LG assured teachers that he will do everything possible to provide them an enabling work atmosphere and exhorted them to put in their best by remaining consistently updated and proactive, so that their students are shaped mentally as well as academically at par with the best among their peers.
Saxena, who also took a round of the school premises, while appreciating the general upkeep and maintenance, instructed that cleanliness be ensured on a daily basis, broken class-room furniture be replaced and the library be updated with the latest relevant resources, the statement said.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated over ₹920 crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project. The project includes a tunnel and five underpasses and aims to provide relief from heavy traffic in the national capital.
The 1.6-km-long tunnel, which will be Delhi's first, will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad to ditch traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Marg.
