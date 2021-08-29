During the second Covid-19 wave in India, one in four people in Delhi might have got re-infected from SARS-CoV- virus that causes coronavirus disease, a study has claimed.

Researchers at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, the National Centre for Disease Control, and Cambridge University said about 27% of the 91 participants had Covid-19 antibodies when the second wave was raging.

The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, analysed the participants’ antibody levels at three intervals: July-end to mid-September 2020, early January to February-end 2021, and May-end to early July 2021.

The study hints that the Covid-19 delta variant evades immunity.

The second wave of coronavirus was devastating for the national capital, which saw over 28,000 daily cases and hundreds of deaths in a day.

According to the government data, half of India’s Covid deaths since April 2020 took place in just two months, April and May 2021.

41% of total Covid deaths in April and May in India came from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi, the three states that recorded the highest deaths in this period.

Meanwhile, Delhi will be conducting the seventh round of sero-surveillance from next week to estimate the population-level exposure to the SARS-CoV- virus.

The sixth round of the survey conducted in Delhi in April, but was stopped midway due to rising cases. However, the national capital could collect 13,000 of the planned 28,000 samples, and found that nearly 56%, which means 56 out of every 100 residents of the city were exposed to the virus. The previous five surveys returned readings of 56.13%, 25.5%, 25.1%, 29.1%, and 22.6% respectively.

Currently, Delhi's Covid cases have declined significantly, prompting the government to lift curbs and open schools.

The city has not reported any deaths for the three consecutive days. The positivity dipped to 0.04% on Saturday, as per Delhi's daily health bulletin.

