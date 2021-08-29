Delhi: 27% re-infected during second Covid-19 wave between April and May

The sixth round of the survey conducted in Delhi in April, but was stopped midway due to rising cases. However, the national capital could collect 13,000 of the planned 28,000 samples, and found that nearly 56%, which means 56 out of every 100 residents of the city were exposed to the virus. The previous five surveys returned readings of 56.13%, 25.5%, 25.1%, 29.1%, and 22.6% respectively.