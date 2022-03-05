Delhi: 274 new Covid cases, zero death in 24 hrs

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid cases in Delhi: The national capital has seen a further decline in new Covid cases as it reported 274 positive cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi had on Friday reported 302 new cases and four deaths, a daily health bulletin said. Today reported 390 recoveries, and the active cases stood at 1,350, the data showed.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 326 fresh Covid cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.40 per cent.

Total 47,652 tests were conducted on Saturday in Delhi. Its case positivity rate stands at 0.58 per cent. A total of 1,005 patients were still under home isolation, the health department data shows.

Steep decline in Covid-19 cases:

Recording a steep decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Saturday reported 5,921 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry updated data.

The country recorded 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,14,878. While the active case reached 63,878 at 0.15% and the daily positivity rate at 0.63%. The country recorded 11,651 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,23,78,721, data showed.

The cumulative vaccination administered in the country reached 1,78,55,66,940, the data further stated.

