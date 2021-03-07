As many as 286 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths were recorded from the national capital in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,41,101 and the death toll to 10,921.

However, the positivity rate on Sunday stood at 31%, which much lower than yesterday's rate of 60%.

For the last two days, the city had recorded over 300 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

As per the health bulletin on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted on Sunday stood at 91,614, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 rapid antigen tests. The number of active cases stood at 1,803 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Sunday rose to 937 from 879 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people have recovered till date

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month and on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February, as per official figures.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the authorities to continue with the existing strategies to control the spread of the virus, an official said. The existing measures include cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country.

Chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Baijal told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a "marginal increase."

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections.





