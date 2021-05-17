Only three days' worth of coronavirus vaccines are left for the 18-44 age group in the national capital and the Centre has refused to give any more vaccines this month, Delhi 's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Sisodia quoted a letter received from the government, saying that Delhi is going to get 3,83,000 doses for 45+ age group in May, but there will be no more vaccines for people aged 18 to 44 years.

"We currently have vaccine stocks that will last for four days for people above the age of 45, while for those aged 18-44, only 3 days of vaccine is left," the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/RitLn2xLui — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 17, 2021

However, the AAP-led Delhi government has written to the Centre asking for more Covid-19 vaccines.

Delhi reports over 91,000 recoveries against 70,000 cases last week

Around 91,500 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi in the last one week as compared to 70,000 infections detected during the period, according to government data.

The number of cumulative cases increased from 13.23 lakh on May 9 to 13.93 lakh on May 16. Recoveries rose from 12.17 lakh to 13.09 lakh during the period.

The number of recoveries has been greater than the number of infections since May 8, the data revealed.

Delhi reported 9,706 recoveries on Sunday, 11,592 on Saturday, 14,140 on Friday, 15,189 on Thursday, 14,071 on Wednesday, 13,583 on Tuesday and 13,306 on Monday.

It registered 6,456 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 6,430 cases on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday and 12,651 on Monday.

The number of active cases in the capital have also reduced from 85,258 on May 10 to 62,783 during the period.

On April 28, Delhi had 99,752 active cases, the maximum since the pandemic began ravaging countries. The capital reported 1,843 fatalities due to the virus in the last one week -- 263 deaths a day on an average.

The toll rose from 19,663 on May 10 to 21,506 to May 16.

The national capital had 262 deaths on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 289 on Friday, 308 on Thursday, 300 on Wednesday, 347 on Tuesday and 319 on Monday. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 10.40%, the lowest since April 11.

It was 11.32% on Saturday, 12.4% on Friday, 14.24% on Thursday, 17% on Wednesday, 17.8% on Tuesday and19.10% on Monday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2%, the highest so far, was recorded. The coronavirus situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

