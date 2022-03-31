Delhi, 30 other cities report increased PM10 level in 2021-22. Check details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Besides Delhi, the other 30 cities which showed an increase in PM10 level include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Agra, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Jammu, Srinagar, Indore, Thane and Hyderabad.
As many as 31 cities, including Delhi, have shown an increase in the level of PM10 pollutant concentration, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday. All these cities are under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
Ashwini Choubey, MoS for Environment, said, “96 cities indicated a decrease in PM10 concentration and 31 cities showed an increase in the pollutant level." The minister was pesponding to a query on the number of cities that have reported an improvement or deterioration in air quality index (AQI) in the last two years.
Besides the national capital, the other 30 cities which showed an increase in PM10 level include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Agra, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Jammu, Srinagar, Indore, Thane and Hyderabad.
The 96 cities which showed improvement in air quality or decrease in PM10 concentration in 2020-21, include Noida, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Varanasi, Patna, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Raipur, Surat, Ranchi, Kolkata, Howrah, Bengaluru, Aurangabad, and Navi Mumbai.
The minister also said, "The ambient air quality data of Particulate Matter 10 or PM10 (size less than 10 micrometres) of 132 non-attainment/ metropolitan cities indicated a decrease in PM10 concentration in 96 cities, increase in PM10 concentration in 31 cities and no change in concentration in four cities in 2020-2021 as compared to 2019-2020."
Under the NCAP, ₹423.21 crore has been earmarked for non-attainment cities to initiate actions such as the expansion of monitoring network, construction and demolition waste management facilities, non-motorised transport infrastructure, green buffers zone, use of mechanical street sweepers and composting units, the minister said.
According to the data, Delhi's PM10 level increased from 192 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) of air in 2019-20 to 193 ug/m3 in 2020-21.