Delhi on Wednesday recorded 13,287 fresh cases of coronavirus and 300 deaths in a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital dropped from 17.76% on Tuesday to 17.03% today, the health department said.

The national positivity rate stands at 21%.

Delhi's overall caseload now stands at 13,61,986 while the fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 20,310, the state health department said.

Delhi now has 82,725 active cases. In addition, 14,071 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the numbered of recovered cases to 12,58,951.

The national capital, under strict Covid-induced lockdown till 17 May, crossed the grim milestone of 20,000 deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in the capital has remained above the 20% mark since 17 April. On 22 April, a positivity rate of 36.2%, the highest so far, was reported.

Covid vaccine reserve exhausted in Delhi: Sisodia

The AAP-led Delhi government has been forced to shut down nearly 100 vaccination sites over 17 schools that administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine due to a dearth of supply from the manufacturer, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed today.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, Sisodia said that the reserve stock of the vaccine in Delhi has been exhausted.

"We had demanded 1.34 crore doses, 67 lakhs each of Covaxin and Covishield. Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday that they can not provide it. They wrote 'we're making dispatches as per directives of concerned government officials'. Obvious that these are central government officials," the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

"Our reserve stock (of vaccine) is exhausted. The centres administering Covishield vaccines are functioning but we have had to close the centres administering Covaxin. So, we have had to close down more than 100 centres across 17 schools," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sisodia had also mentioned that the Delhi Government had ordered 1.34 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines in May but the Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh doses against it.

