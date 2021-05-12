Delhi: 300 deaths, 13,287 Covid-19 cases in a day; positivity rate dips further

"We had demanded 1.34 crore doses, 67 lakhs each of Covaxin and Covishield. Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday that they can not provide it. They wrote 'we're making dispatches as per directives of concerned government officials'. Obvious that these are central government officials," the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

