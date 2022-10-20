Delhi: 300 trees to be removed and transplanted for metro

Delhi: 300 trees to be removed and transplanted for metro2 min read . 09:46 PM IST
Delhi government approved DMRC for removal, transplantation of trees for metro corridor
Delhi government approved DMRC for removal, transplantation of trees for metro corridor
Nearly 300 trees will be removed and then transplanted from Derawal Nagar for the metro corridor construction in Delhi.
Nearly 300 trees will be removed and then transplanted from Derawal Nagar for the metro corridor construction in Delhi.
The Delhi government gave nod to the DMRC on Thursday to remove and transplant those trees for the construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor.
The Delhi government gave nod to the DMRC on Thursday to remove and transplant those trees for the construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor.
Along with allowing the removal of 131 trees and transplantation of the rest of the 185 trees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered DMRC to plant 3,160 new trees as compensation.
Along with allowing the removal of 131 trees and transplantation of the rest of the 185 trees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered DMRC to plant 3,160 new trees as compensation.
With this project, people would be able to travel easily between west and central Delhi. The project will link Janakpuri West Station on the Magenta Line to RK Ashram Station on the Blue Line.
With this project, people would be able to travel easily between west and central Delhi. The project will link Janakpuri West Station on the Magenta Line to RK Ashram Station on the Blue Line.
"A park was coming in the way of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor route at Derawal Nagar. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had sought clearance for transplantation of the trees from the site which had been stuck for some time," the chief minister's office said in a statement.
"A park was coming in the way of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor route at Derawal Nagar. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had sought clearance for transplantation of the trees from the site which had been stuck for some time," the chief minister's office said in a statement.
Informing about the approval Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “We have cleared the path for construction of a new metro corridor between Janakpuri and RK Ashram, today. DMRC has been permitted to remove and transplant 316 trees obstructing the project, provided they compensate by planting 3,160 more trees."
Informing about the approval Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “We have cleared the path for construction of a new metro corridor between Janakpuri and RK Ashram, today. DMRC has been permitted to remove and transplant 316 trees obstructing the project, provided they compensate by planting 3,160 more trees."
He also informed that the corridor is a part of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 and will improve the accessibility of another section of the capital city.
He also informed that the corridor is a part of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 and will improve the accessibility of another section of the capital city.
He also highlighted the importance of public transport in a modern city and called it a lifeline of a big city. Increasing the accessibility between different sections of the Metro would encourage people in opting for cleaner transport over their vehicles.
He also highlighted the importance of public transport in a modern city and called it a lifeline of a big city. Increasing the accessibility between different sections of the Metro would encourage people in opting for cleaner transport over their vehicles.
The construction of the 29-kilometer-long Janakpuri-RK Ashram will enable commutation between several densely populated areas of Delhi including R K Ashram, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, etc.
The construction of the 29-kilometer-long Janakpuri-RK Ashram will enable commutation between several densely populated areas of Delhi including R K Ashram, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, etc.
According to the proposal approved by the Delhi government, several indigenous species of trees like Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikar,etc will be planted as part of the compensatory plantation.
According to the proposal approved by the Delhi government, several indigenous species of trees like Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikar,etc will be planted as part of the compensatory plantation.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)