The national capital registered 10,489 new Covid-19 cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate came down to 14.24%, the lowest in a month, according to the Delhi health department.

The number of cumulative cases in the capital stands at 13,72,475 and the death toll at 20,618.

As many as 15,189 people recovered from the infection during the period, taking the total number of recovered cases to 12,74,140, the health bulletin said.

Now there are 77,717 active Covid-19 cases, down from 82,725 the previous day.

Delhi had reported 13,287 cases on Wednesday, 12,481 cases on Tuesday, 12,651 cases on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on Friday, 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 on Wednesday and 19,953 last Tuesday.

The positivity rate reported Thursday is the lowest since last month. On Wednesday it stood at 15.9%. It has remained above the 20% mark since 17 April. It was 17.8% on Tuesday, 19.10% on Monday, 21.67% on Sunday, and 23.34% on Saturday.

On 22 April, a positivity rate of 36.2%, the highest so far, was recorded.

'Delhi has surplus oxygen'

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday informed that the national capital now has a surplus of oxygen.

While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said that after assessing the Covid-19 situation, Delhi now requires about 582 metric tonnes of oxygen a day and the surplus will be given to other states that need it.

"Today, after an assessment of the Covid-19 situation, Delhi's oxygen need is 582 MT per day. As a responsible government, we will give the surplus oxygen to the States who need it," he said.

He further informed that Delhi has reported just about 10,400 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of approximately 14%.

Severe oxygen shortages had been raised several times in the Delhi High Court in the last few weeks, with the Delhi government arguing despite being allocated about 976 tonnes of oxygen, only a little over half was reaching hospitals in the national capital.

Hospitals had repeatedly flagged shortages, many saying that they only had enough to last them about a few hours.

"Delhi should be given its quota of oxygen. The deaths of our own people cannot be seen anymore. Delhi requires 976 tonnes of oxygen and yesterday only 312 tonnes of oxygen was given. How should Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?" Kejriwal had tweeted on May 1 after 12 people lost their lives at Batra Hospital.

