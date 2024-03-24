Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: 4 year-old raped at tuition centre in Pandav Nagar; People protest, vandalise cars
BackBack

Delhi: 4 year-old raped at tuition centre in Pandav Nagar; People protest, vandalise cars

Livemint

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking protests in the area. The victim is undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi after being referred from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

A four-year-old girl was raped by tuition teacher's brother in Delhi's Pandav Nagar (HT_PRINT)Premium
A four-year-old girl was raped by tuition teacher's brother in Delhi's Pandav Nagar (HT_PRINT)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. The gruesome act has sparked protests in the area with people demanding strict action against the accused. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi after being referred from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. 

After the incident, the victim's family members and scores of other people gathered outside the accused house to protest for strict action against him. Security has been heightened in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

 

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Mar 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App