Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: 4 year-old raped at tuition centre in Pandav Nagar; People protest, vandalise cars

Delhi: 4 year-old raped at tuition centre in Pandav Nagar; People protest, vandalise cars

Livemint

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking protests in the area. The victim is undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi after being referred from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

A four-year-old girl was raped by tuition teacher's brother in Delhi's Pandav Nagar

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. The gruesome act has sparked protests in the area with people demanding strict action against the accused. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi after being referred from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

After the incident, the victim's family members and scores of other people gathered outside the accused house to protest for strict action against him. Security has been heightened in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.