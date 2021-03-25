Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has established a 40-bed hospital at the Tikri border for the farmers who are protesting against the government's newly-enacted three farm laws for several months.

The hospital has three wards - two general and one ward for woman.

In an official statement, the national in-charge of INLD, Arjun Chautala said: "The government wanted to deprive the farmers of health facilities so that the farm movement could be hampered. So our party decided to provide healthcare service at the maximum level."

"We decided to establish a medical camp at Tikri border in which a temporary hospital carrying 40 beds has been established to look after the health of the agitating farmers. The hospital has three wards - two general and one ward for woman," Chautala added.

Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since 26 November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The farmers have been protesting against these three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

