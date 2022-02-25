Delhi has today reported 460 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths as coronavirus cases saw a significant decline in the country. With the decline in new cases, the positivity rate in Delhi has also dropped to 0.81 per cent, the health department data shows.

With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,984, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

Meanwhile, the central government earlier today suggested the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities to states. “After a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings night curfew; operations of public transport shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities," Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

Delhi lifts night curfew, schools to run only physical classes:

All Covid-induced restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew in Delhi, will be lifted from Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Friday. In addition to this, it said schools will function only in offline mode from 1 April. Fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to ₹500.

“Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. However, he urged all citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

In its previous meeting, the DDMA had allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

