In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), five of its councillors in Delhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed them into the party.

Sachdeva stated that the councillors left AAP due to the party's corruption and its failure to contribute to Delhi's development.

"AAP's corruption and lack of action are the reasons these five individuals have joined the BJP. They all share a common intention: to contribute to the development of Delhi, guided by PM Modi's vision, and to work for the welfare of the people. We welcome such individuals," Sachdeva told ANI.

The five AAP councillors who have joined the BJP are Ram Chandra, Pawan Sehrawat, Manju Nirmal, Sughandha Bidhuri, and Mamta Pawan.

In July this year, AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and former MLA Raj Kumar Anand also joined the BJP.

Anand, a member of the Dalit community, was a minister in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He quit the party over corruption issues after the AAP's convener was arrested in the excise case.