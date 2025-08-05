Delhi: 5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for forcibly trying to enter the Red Fort days ahead of Independence Day

Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for forcibly trying to enter the Red Fort premises, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The issues comes into light days ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Police further informed, all of them are illegal immigrants. The age of all of them is nearly 20-25 years, and they work as labourers in Delhi. The Police have found some Bangladeshi documents from them. The probe is underway.

Gurugram police detain 10 individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals

On Saturday, Gurugram Police detained ten individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals for residing illegally in the city, police officials confirmed.

The recovered identification documents verified their Bangladeshi citizenship.

“Ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained. Bangladeshi documents have been recovered from them. The process to deport them has begun,” Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, stated.

Seven police personnel, including constables and head constables assigned to secure the Red Fort, have been suspended for negligence in their duties.

As part of preparations for the program scheduled on August 15th, the Delhi Police conduct daily security drills. During a drill conducted on Saturday by the Special Cell, its team in plain clothes entered the Red Fort premises carrying a dummy bomb. The security personnel on duty failed to detect the fake device, leading to their suspension.

The police said, “A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended.”