With the pandemic situation growing grimmer in the national capital, the Centre on Thursday decided to revive 500 oxygen-bed Sardar Patel COVID centre in Delhi 's Chhattarpur. Further, it noted that an adequate number of medical officers and para-medical staff will be provided to man 500 oxygenated beds COVID care centre .

The letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reads, in the view of the recent surge in the number of coronavirus infections spreading in Delhi area, government of NCT of Delhi has decided to revive medical facilities at SPCC, Chhattarpur and has requested the ministry to provide medical officers and para-medical staff for operations of 500 oxygen beds.

"Keeping in view the above request, it has been decided to provide an adequate number of medical officers and para-medical staff to man 500 oxygenated beds to Sardar Patel COVID centre, Chhattarpur, Delhi. ITBP is designated as the nodal force for operation of 500-beds SPCC. ITBP may draw required manpower if needed, form CAPF also," it said

"The boarding and lodging arrangement for the doctors and the para-medical staff including expenses there on will be made by Government of NCT of Delhi," it further said.

Meanwhile, ITBP DG SS Deswal told ANI that whenever Delhi government will be ready and provide us complete infrastructure, we will start operations of Sardar Patel COVID centre in Chhatarpur immediately.

Delhi Govt had sought medical officers and paramedical staff from MHA to restart SPCC, which is being re-operationalized. MHA has designated ITBP as Nodal Force for operating the facility.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia noted that as many as six private hospitals of the national capital have exhausted their oxygen stocks.

In his letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sisodia said that while some hospitals have a few hours of oxygen supply left, supply at six private hospitals has dried up.

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Shanti Mukund Hospital, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, UK Nursing Home, Rathi Hospital and Santom Hospital have run out of oxygen, the Delhi government said.

Meanwhile, the Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, dedicated to Covid cases, told the Delhi High Court today that shortly after filing petition, it has received an oxygen tanker for treating seriously ill patients.

Besides, only 2.5 hours of oxygen is left at the Holy Family Hospital, which faced a severe shortage on Wednesday as well.

(With inputs from agencies)









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.