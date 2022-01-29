Delhi: 552 liquor shops opened under new excise policy till 28 January

Delhi: 552 liquor shops opened under new excise policy till 28 January1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
An updated list of all the functional liquor vends has also been uploaded on the excise department's website
NEW DELHI : Delhi excise department on Saturday announced that a total of 552 liquor shops, out of 849 permitted vends, have been opened till 28 January under the new excise policy.
The new excise policy which was imposed on 17 November, 2021, the liquor business in the city was completely handed over to private players wherein they can open 849 spacious and swanky vends in 32 zones having an area of at least 500 square metres.
An updated list of all the functional liquor vends has also been uploaded on the excise department's website.
These outlets are facilitated to allow walk-in for consumers where they can choose the alcohol brand of their choice as they do at shopping malls.
The Delhi government had moved out of retail business of liquor under the new policy through privatisation of all 849 liquor vends, more than half of which were run by its four civic agencies earlier.
The Delhi BJP, which is in power in the three civic bodies - North, East and South - had been opposing the policy by alleging that liquor shops have been opened in violation of norms.
Municipalities have also launched a crackdown on liquor shops, which they said were set up “illegally".
According to civic authorities, till January first week, the three civic bodies have sealed nearly 25 shops and issued notices against around 130 such establishments.
“Our crackdown against illegal liquor shops continues. Yesterday, we issued notices against several liquor shops for unauthorised construction and violation of building norms," SDMC standing committee chairman B K Oberoi said.
