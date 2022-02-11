OPEN APP
The Delhi police on Friday informed that at least six persons were feared trapped in the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony, news agency ANI reported. 

An old building reportedly collapsed in the national capital's JJ colony in Bawana. 

In the latest update, three people have been rescued

“Rescue operation is underway," said DCP Outer North District Brijendra Yadav.

This is the second collapse incident in the national capital as, a woman was killed and two people were trapped under the rubble when a portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.

