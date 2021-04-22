OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi oxygen crisis: No oxygen left in 6 private hospitals, Manish Sisodia releases list

Delhi oxygen crisis: No oxygen left in 6 private hospitals, Manish Sisodia releases list

Workers check the oxygen cylinders that will be used to distribute to various hospitals for COVID-19 patients amid the rise in Coronavirus cases, in Surat on Thursday. (ANI Photo)Premium
Workers check the oxygen cylinders that will be used to distribute to various hospitals for COVID-19 patients amid the rise in Coronavirus cases, in Surat on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
 3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 07:36 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • In his letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sisodia said that while some hospitals have a few hours of oxygen supply left, supply at six private hospitals has dried up

As many as six private hospitals of the national capital have exhausted their oxygen stocks, a list released by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday showed.

In his letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sisodia said that while some hospitals have a few hours of oxygen supply left, supply at six private hospitals has dried up.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Shanti Mukund Hospital, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, UK Nursing Home, Rathi Hospital and Santom Hospital have run out of oxygen, the Delhi government said.

Meanwhile, the Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, dedicated to Covid cases, told the Delhi High Court today that shortly after filing petition, it has received an oxygen tanker for treating seriously ill patients.

Besides, only 2.5 hours of oxygen is left at the Holy Family Hospital, which faced a severe shortage on Wednesday as well.

The Delhi Deputy CM alleged that tankers carrying oxygen were not able to reach hospitals in the national capital as they were being stalled by police and officials in UP and Haryana.

"Police and senior officials of the administration in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are stalling the tankers carrying oxygen, delaying the tankers from reaching Delhi hospitals on time," Sisodia wrote in the letter.

"I urge you ensure that the oxygen allocated for Delhi by the Centre reaches there without any delay to save lives of the patients," he stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vaccination shall continue as before in government vaccination centres, provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier i.e. Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age, the government said.Premium Premium

Registration for vaccination for 18 years and above on cowin app from 28 April

2 min read . 07:31 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S.Premium Premium

US announces to cut greenhouse emissions in half by 2030

2 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Xi Jinping, China's presidentPremium Premium

China offers support, assistance to India to combat rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said it is necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organising a vaccination drive at such a huge scale. (HT PHOTO.)Premium Premium

Chhattisgarh CM to PM Modi: Vaccine cost should be uniform for centre, states

1 min read . 07:02 PM IST

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought help from his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to facilitate the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi following which Haryana allocated 140 Matric tonne (MT) oxygen allotted to the Capital.

The government today directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order.

The directive under the stringent Disaster Management Act 2005 was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the wake of reports that some states blocked supply of medical oxygen to other states amid a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases and demand for it.

'Beg, borrow, steal': Court to Centre on oxygen crisis

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre yesterday night to beg, borrow or steal or do whatever to supply medical oxygen to hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

"How is the government so oblivious of the reality on ground. You cannot have people die because of no oxygen. You take your own sweet time and people die," the HC said.

It further added, "You are concerned with industries while people die. An emergency of such a nature. That means human lives don't matter for the government."

The court said that the oxygen requirement has gone up several times. "It is the centre's responsibility to ensure sufficient supply. We direct them to protect the fundamental right to life, by whatever means," it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 24,638 fresh Covid-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28%, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

The national capital's cumulative tally rose to 9,30,179 and the death toll stood at 12,887, according to Wednesday's health bulletin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout