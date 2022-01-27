This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Noting that 64% of COVID death in Delhi have been witnessed among the unvaccinated people and those with comorbidities, the Centre on Thursday pointed out vaccination to be an important weapon against coronavirus.
As per today's data of Delhi only, 64% of deaths that we have seen are among the unvaccinated and those with comorbidities. Hence, those who are unvaccinated and comorbid form a very high-risk group, NCDC Director Dr S K Singh addressing a press conference.
Meanwhile, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava called vaccination one of the most important weapons against COVID-19. "Vaccines show the ability to reduce death as compared to unvaccinated individuals, so it reduces death considerably in the vaccinated people compared to the unvaccinated people," he said.
Bhargava further urged states to increase the rate of inoculation where it is low. "We have reached 95 per cent of the first dose, and 74 per cent of fully vaccinated adult population in the country, but there are certain states, where the vaccination is low and therefore I would like to urge those states to pick up their vaccination and ramp up their vaccination because this is one of the most important weapon that we have or shield that we have against COVID-19," he said.
He emphasised that there are enough vaccines available in the country and therefore, it should be promoted in every which way.
He further said that people with comorbidities should be more careful and should definitely avoid large gatherings and make sure that they do not get the infection. "Because the outcome is not as good in comorbid people," he said.
