At least 65% of traders in Delhi are in favour of extending the ongoing lockdown to arrest Covid-19 transmission, suggested a survey conducted by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

"65% of Delhi's traders favour increasing (extending) the lockdown in Delhi," said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of CTI, on Saturday.

He said 480 traders and industrial organisations gave their opinion in the survey.

About 315 of these 480 organisations said that the lockdown in Delhi should be extended by one week. A two-week extension was favoured by 60 organisations, according to CTI.

Nearly 100 organisations said that the lockdown in Delhi should be lifted and traders are allowed to open shops and markets three days a week or on an odd-even basis.

Prior to this, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend the lockdown in the national capital till 15 May.

“The continued rapid increase of covid cases in Delhi and proportional non-availability of required medical facilities have worsened the situation and we understand it may take time to restore normalcy in Delhi with the efforts of your government," said CAIT.

"Keeping this fact into consideration, a meeting of prominent trade associations was held at Delhi, where it has been unanimously resolved to request you for extension of lockdown in Delhi unto 15 May 2021," it added.

The Delhi government had imposed a weeklong lockdown in the city in the wake of steep rise in Covid positive cases in April. After two extensions, the lockdown is scheduled to come to an end at 5 AM on 10 May.

Kejriwal on Wednesday had said that a decision on extending the lockdown further will be taken after reviewing the situation.

"Right now, the citizens of Delhi themselves want this lockdown to continue, to stop the spread of this virus," he had said.





