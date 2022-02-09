Delhi: 700 contractual worker of Jal Board gets permanent service certificates

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday handed over certificates of permanent services to 700 contractual workers of the Delhi Jal Board. "I've been told that for the very first time in Delhi Govt, such a large number of contractual workers are being made permanent, together," Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister also said that it is his intention that all temporary employees in every department of the Delhi government get permanent. However, he does not have much power owing to a lot of administrative dependency on the central government, the CM added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As DJB is an autonomous institution, it could be done, he added.

Yesterday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued new guidelines to streamline the process of approval for shifting of sewerage network and avoid leakages during execution of development projects by agencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the order, the outside agency such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Public Works Department (PWD) shall submit all requests pertaining to sewer side with drawings and proposed alignment of replacement who will act as nodal officer in all such cases.

The DJB has directed that the agency shall inform about the completion of work. A final joint inspection shall be carried out to ensure there is no deviation from the approved plan.

