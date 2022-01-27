A recent study has revealed that 74% Delhi-based parents don't support reopening of schools even as the daily covid cases are on a decline amid the recent surge. Moreover, 66% of parents said they would support the decision of reopening schools once the test positivity rate is below 2%.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles asked residents of Delhi, What should be the criteria to restart in-person schools in Delhi?

In response, 20% said, Restart in-person schools immediately without delay. There were, however, 6% saying restart in-person schools once TPR drops to “10% or lower", 25% said when TPR drops to “5% or lower", 15% said “2% or lower" and another 15% said “1% or lower". 19% said “Only look at restarting in-person schools in next session in March-April this year".

The findings indicate that once TPR in Delhi falls to 2% or lower, 66% of parents will support re-opening of schools. This question in the survey received 9,876 responses.

As compared to over 20,000 cases being recorded from the city earlier this month, the number of cases is much lower as of now. On Thursday, the city reported 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56%.

Earlier in the day, though the Delhi Disaster Management Authorities lifted several COVID-related curbs, the decision regarding re-opening of schools will be taken next week.

