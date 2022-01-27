Delhi: 74% parents don't support reopening of schools amid Covid, survey shows

In response, 20% said, Restart in-person schools immediately without delay. There were, however, 6% saying restart in-person schools once TPR drops to “10% or lower", 25% said when TPR drops to “5% or lower", 15% said “2% or lower" and another 15% said “1% or lower". 19% said “Only look at restarting in-person schools in next session in March-April this year".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}