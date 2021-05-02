Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: 77 govt schools to serve as vaccination centres in phase-3

Delhi: 77 govt schools to serve as vaccination centres in phase-3

Premium
A health worker prepares to inoculate a person
2 min read . 01:20 PM IST Staff Writer

The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that large-scale vaccination against Covid-19 for people between 18 and 44 years will start from Monday

The Delhi administration has decided to set up vaccination centres at 77 government schools as the national capital gears up for inoculating people in the 18-44 age group.

The Delhi administration has decided to set up vaccination centres at 77 government schools as the national capital gears up for inoculating people in the 18-44 age group.

"77 government schools in Delhi are being prepared for vaccination drive scheduled to begin on Monday," a Delhi government official said on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"77 government schools in Delhi are being prepared for vaccination drive scheduled to begin on Monday," a Delhi government official said on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Schools are being converted into vaccination centres in Delhi so that even if a lot of people show up to get their jabs, the transmission of the disease is curtailed," added the official.

While the hospitals listed on the CoWIN portal will continue to administer shots to people aged 45 years and above, the vaccination for people below that age group will be done at the nearby government schools.

All the listed schools would be coordinating with the nearby hospital for getting assistance.

Some of the schools officially listed by the government include KV Air Force Tughlakabad Sangam Vihar, Shaheed Hemu Kalani GSBV Lajpat Nagar, Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, 2 Uttam Nagar, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Basaidarapur, Sarvodaya Vidhyala, Mansarovar Garden, Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, West Patel Nagar, Ishani Govt Girls School, Saket, Sarvodaya Vidhyalaya Sector 3 Rohini.

The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that large-scale vaccination against Covid-19 for people between 18 and 44 years will start from Monday.

He said the administration has received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses and have been distributed in all districts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India’s exports remain robust in April despite localiezd lockdowns

2 min read . 01:22 PM IST
Premium

JNU teachers' association condoles deaths of staff members due to Covid

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Premium

Odisha declares journalists as 'frontline Covid warriors', assures 15 lakh ex gratia for scribes who die of virus

2 min read . 12:25 PM IST
Premium

Netflix brings festival favourite ‘The Disciple’ for viewers

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST

"Vaccination for people between 18-44 years started at only one centre. This is symbolic only. We have received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. It is being distributed in all districts. Large-scale vaccination in Delhi will begin from the day after tomorrow," Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal urged people to come for vaccination after registration and appointment. "There is no walk-in for now. I request people to come only with registration and appointment," he added.

According to the Union health ministry, Delhi administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 1,472 beneficiaries falling between the age group of 18-44 years on Saturday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.