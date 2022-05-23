Delhi: 8 people injured as buildings collapsed following heavy rains, storm

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, rain led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature, between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature plummeted by 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.
NEW DELHI :National capital Delhi on Monday woke up to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, which even though brought a much need respite from the sweltering heat , also injured eight people as houses collapsed in different parts.
Delhi officials confirmed that houses collapsed in Jawalpuri, Gokalpuri, Shankar road and Moti Nagar areas of the city.
The weather department said this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.
Not just buildings, visuals emerged of trees uprooted in places like Lodhi Gardens. This in turn also caused traffic snarls on various stretches of the capital city including ITO, DND and near AIIMS.
According to the fire department, three persons received minor injuries after a house collapsed in west Delhi's Jawalpuri. The trio are being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.
A call about the collapse in Jawalpuri was received at 5.51 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
Another house collapse was reported in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
No one was injured in the incident, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.
This was followed by another call about a house collpase in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area at around 6:36 am where two rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.
"Three persons received injuries and were shifted to Acharya Bhikshu Hosptial," he added.
A call about another house collapse was received at 6:28 am from Shankar road area in central Delhi and three tenders, including rescue vehicles, were sent to the spot.
"Two persons got minor injuries and were shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment," Garg added.
All those injured have sustained minor injuries and will be discharged soon, fire officials said.
According to police, 62 PCR calls related to uprooted trees were received following the storm.
Eight vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged after the trees were uprooted during the storm. None was injured and no casualties were reported, police said.
The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rain led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature on Monday. Between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature plummeted by 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while 12mm of rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am.
