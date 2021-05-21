"As far as the 18-44 age group is concerned, till now the total vaccination stock we got is 8,17,690, out of which 7,49,100 have been used till Wednesday evening. So as of today morning, we have 68,590 doses," Atishi said.
"On an average for the 18-44 age group, we are using 50,000 doses a day, that is why, stock of even less than a day of Covishield will be left today after vaccination. Our Covaxin's stock for the age group of 18-44 has been finished for the last one week; Covishield's stock is also available for less than a day," she added.
Atishi further stated that the national capital has only two days' Covaxin and nine days' Covishield stock left for people above the age of 45.
She said that Delhi received 50,000 doses of Covishield for the 45 plus age group on Thursday.
"Today, as of when we are recording the bulletin, 50,000 Covishield doses for this age category i.e. for the 45 plus age category are on their way; so by this evening, these doses will reach and will be available from tomorrow onwards," Atishi said on Thursday.
"So as of now, for 45 plus age group, health care workers, and frontline workers, two days' worth of stock of Covaxin is available, and 9 days' stock of Covishield is available. So for nine days, the vaccination for 45 plus can continue," she added.