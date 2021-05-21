Delhi has only a day's stock of Covidshield vaccine left for those in the 18-44 age group, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena on Thursday.

She added that due to a shortage of doses, more than 150 vaccination centres will have to be closed from Friday.

"As far as the 18-44 age group is concerned, till now the total vaccination stock we got is 8,17,690, out of which 7,49,100 have been used till Wednesday evening. So as of today morning, we have 68,590 doses," Atishi said.

"On an average for the 18-44 age group, we are using 50,000 doses a day, that is why, stock of even less than a day of Covishield will be left today after vaccination. Our Covaxin's stock for the age group of 18-44 has been finished for the last one week; Covishield's stock is also available for less than a day," she added.

Atishi further stated that the national capital has only two days' Covaxin and nine days' Covishield stock left for people above the age of 45.

She said that Delhi received 50,000 doses of Covishield for the 45 plus age group on Thursday.

"Today, as of when we are recording the bulletin, 50,000 Covishield doses for this age category i.e. for the 45 plus age category are on their way; so by this evening, these doses will reach and will be available from tomorrow onwards," Atishi said on Thursday.

"So as of now, for 45 plus age group, health care workers, and frontline workers, two days' worth of stock of Covaxin is available, and 9 days' stock of Covishield is available. So for nine days, the vaccination for 45 plus can continue," she added.

She said the youth has been affected in large numbers in the second COVID wave and that's why it is important that Delhi gets its vaccination stock at the earliest.

The AAP leader added that 68,604 people received vaccine jabs on 19 May.

Fewer doses were administered as dispensaries conduct routine immunisation for children on Wednesdays and Fridays, she said.

A total of 48.69 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital since the inoculation drive began on 16 January. Around 11.01 lakh people have got both doses.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given the jabs at 623 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 368 centres.

DU's Shivaji College facing shortage

The statement comes in the backdrop of Delhi University's Shivaji College complaining of a shortage of doses.

The college started inoculating DU staffers and their families in the 18-44 age group at a centre on the campus two days back.

"We were administering Covishield at the centre. The government has restricted the number of doses being provided to us to 100," said college principal Shiv Kumar Sahdev.

He said the vaccination centre for the 45-plus group was started one-and-a-half-month back and has been administering Covaxin.

