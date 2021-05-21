"On an average for the 18-44 age group, we are using 50,000 doses a day, that is why, stock of even less than a day of Covishield will be left today after vaccination. Our Covaxin's stock for the age group of 18-44 has been finished for the last one week; Covishield's stock is also available for less than a day," she added.

