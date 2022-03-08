Delhi: A two-pronged strategy for implementation of the land pooling scheme

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister of Housing and Urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri today announced the steps that are being taken to resolve residual difficulties faced in implementation of land pooling scheme in Delhi.
The minister said that more than 400,000 registrations have been completed by DDA under PM-UDAY. 12,009 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips have been issued.
Land Pooling Scheme will benefit another 75 lakh people. Puri said that ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme for in-situ slum rehabilitation will benefit more than 50 lakh people by offering pucca homes to those living in informal settlements in Delhi. "Three projects in Kalkaji, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli colony comprising 8,000 houses is already in progress," he said.
The land pooling policy for Delhi was notified in 2018, and under the said policy, entire notified land pooling area is divided in 129 Sectors. Each sector is about 100-200 Ha. The portal for showing willingness to participate has been opened five times since the launch of policy and the last date of closing of 5th window was 28 February. So far overall, owners of 36% of the land area in land pooling area have shown willingness to pool land.
Sixteen priority sectors have been identified in land pooling area wherein around 70% (or more) area have been pooled (i.e. owners have shown willingness to participate in the land pooling. In four sectors in Zone L, around 70% or more land has been registered and verified for formation of consortium.
However, inspite of having achieved 70%, there are khasra(s) in the pooled land that are under multiple ownership, and where all the owners have not indicated their willingness for participation in land pooling, Puri said. "Due to this, ‘part participation’, none of the sectors are ‘absolutely contiguous’ even the sectors where land parcel meets the 70% criteria. This is major obstacle in moving ahead with the implementation of the policy," he added.
To resolve the bottleneck, a two-pronged strategy has been worked out as a way forward for implementation of the land pooling policy. A major recommendation is that once the minimum threshold of 70% voluntary land pool area is achieved in a sector, it will be obligatory for all landowners of the sector i.e. the balance 30%, to mandatorily pool their land.
Keeping in view that the proposed amendments will have to follow the due legislative process, which will take time, a second pronged strategy has also been worked out. It has been decided that DDA will issue conditional notice for formation of consortium for the eligible sectors (where 70% land is pooled), stating that the consortium would ensure proper contiguity of all the partially participated khasras at the time of filing the implementation plan.
