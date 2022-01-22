Delhi: AAP govt to conduct survey to study Covid pandemic impact on school kids

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This will be the fourth survey conducted by the Delhi government in the past two years
The study will also focus on analyzing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi government has decided to conduct a large-scale survey to understand the impact of the Covid-19 on the psychological and emotional behaviour of school children, said Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government has decided to conduct a large-scale survey to understand the impact of the Covid-19 on the psychological and emotional behaviour of school children, said Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.
This will be the fourth survey conducted by the Delhi government in the past two years. The study will also focus on analyzing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them.
This will be the fourth survey conducted by the Delhi government in the past two years. The study will also focus on analyzing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them.
''This is for the first time that such a survey is being conducted. Along with children, the study will also focus on analyzing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them, in the past two years. Along with students and parents, teachers have also seen many changes in their routines and teaching styles. This survey will analyze this aspect too," Sisodia said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
''This is for the first time that such a survey is being conducted. Along with children, the study will also focus on analyzing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them, in the past two years. Along with students and parents, teachers have also seen many changes in their routines and teaching styles. This survey will analyze this aspect too," Sisodia said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further speaking about the "Happiness Curriculum", Sisodia said such classes have played an important role in maintaining the mental and emotional wellbeing of students studying in our schools. "With the help of this study and help from experts, we will modify the Happiness curriculum by introducing new chapters, stories, and activities, so that students can learn to be stress-free in challenging situations like a pandemic," he added.
Further speaking about the "Happiness Curriculum", Sisodia said such classes have played an important role in maintaining the mental and emotional wellbeing of students studying in our schools. "With the help of this study and help from experts, we will modify the Happiness curriculum by introducing new chapters, stories, and activities, so that students can learn to be stress-free in challenging situations like a pandemic," he added.
The Happiness Curriculum, launched in July 2018, was brought with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being for all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for all students in kindergarten to class 8 across 1,030 government schools in the national capital.
The Happiness Curriculum, launched in July 2018, was brought with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being for all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for all students in kindergarten to class 8 across 1,030 government schools in the national capital.