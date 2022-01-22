Delhi: AAP govt to conduct survey to study Covid pandemic impact on school kids

''This is for the first time that such a survey is being conducted. Along with children, the study will also focus on analyzing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them, in the past two years. Along with students and parents, teachers have also seen many changes in their routines and teaching styles. This survey will analyze this aspect too," Sisodia said.

