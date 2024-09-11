AAP govt to reduce fines for certain traffic challans by 50% in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to compound certain traffic offences at 50 per cent of the challan amount under specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The information was shared by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a post on X.

“For convenience of the public and to encourage settlement of traffic fines, Delhi Government has decided to compound traffic offences at 50% of the challan amount under specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," said Gahlot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that a proposal regarding this has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The minister said that offences must be settled within 90 days of the notification for any existing challan, or within 30 days for subsequent challans issued after the notification.

Who have been authorised? Officers of the rank of head constable and above from the Delhi Traffic Police and the transport department have been authorised by the government to compound traffic offences under some of the sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The goverment has also authorised assistant traffic inspectors (ATIs) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

What offences will get 50% reduction on traffic challans? — The owner of the vehicle allowing an unauthorised person to drive it, driving without a valid license.

— Anyone who takes part in or permits a race or speed trial between motor vehicles in a public place without permission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Driving an uninsured vehicle.

This provision aims to encourage the citizens to clear their traffic fines promptly, thereby avoiding prolonged legal disputes, PTI quoted an official statement from Gahlot's office.

"By rationalising the compounding fees and delegating compounding powers, we are making it easier for citizens to comply with traffic regulations while enhancing enforcement efforts. This will ensure smoother public transportation and help keep our roads safer and more organised," Gahlot added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}