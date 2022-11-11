Delhi: AAP's 10 guarantees for the upcoming MCD elections. Details here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the AAP's 10 guarantees for the December 4 municipal election. During a press conference, the AAP supremo said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win more than 20 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.
Filing of nominations for MCD polls already began after the issuance of a notification in this regard on November 7. The last date for filing papers is November 14.
The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19.
Voting for 250 MCD's councillor seats will be held on December 4 and the results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.
Here are the Aam Aadmi party's 10 guarantees for municipal polls:
1. To beautify Delhi: "We want to beautify Delhi, and make it clean," the Chief Minister said.
2. To make MCD corruption-free. CM Kejriwal said, "We guarantee that we will make the MCD corruption-free by introducing a simple online process building map approval"
3. AAP promised to improve the quality of MCD schools and dispensaries.
4. Kejriwal promised to resolve the issue of stray animals.
5. The Party supremo also promised to provide a permanent and practical solution to the problem of parking space.
6. CM Kejriwal also promised to repair broken roads in the city.
7. In a bid to provide relief to the traders, Kejriwal promised to scrap
8. The AAP has also promised vending zone for vendors, assuring them they won't have to pay bribes.
9. All MCD employees will get their salaries on time, Kejriwal promised.
10. Most importantly, he said the AAP will clear three landfill sites in the city.
"The BJP had promised to bring funds from the Centre, make Delhi garbage-free and remove the garbage mountains but did not do anything," he said
