Delhi: AAP workers detained over ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ protest during IPL match | Watch
AAP student wing workers detained for sloganeering against Kejriwal's arrest during an IPL match in Delhi on Tuesday. The protestors were wearing t-shirts with ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ tagline.
Delhi Police on Tuesday detained around 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s student wing workers for raising slogans during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, officials said, adding that they were wearing t-shirts with ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ tagline.