Delhi Police on Tuesday detained around 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s student wing workers for raising slogans during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, officials said, adding that they were wearing t-shirts with ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ tagline.

AAP has launched a campaign called ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, encouraging people to vote for the party as a response to the Chief Minister's arrest. Currently, he is lodged in jail.

"Our staff are deployed at various points in the stadium. We have detained some persons for creating public nuisance in one of the stands. They … will be released after legal formalities. We encourage all spectators to enjoy the game and not indulge in such activity in the stadium," a senior police officer said as quoted by newswire PTI.

In an official statement, the AAP said party's student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), protested against what it termed as the "illegal arrest" of the Delhi chief minister during the IPL match.

"During this protest, the students wore T-shirts which had 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' written on them. The students raised slogans against the BJP government," the statement said.

The AAP also shared a video of the sloganeering on its official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Voting for the seven constituencies in Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 25.

The campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se," performed in a rap style, was released at the party's headquarters in New Delhi last month. The song was written and composed by Dilip Pandey, an AAP MLA and the chief party whip in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)

