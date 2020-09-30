Delhi accounted for highest number of crimes against foreigners in India in 2019

The highest number of crimes against foreigners in India in 2019 were recorded in Delhi (30.1 per cent), followed by Maharashtra (11.7 per cent) and Karnataka (11.2 per cent), a latest government data showed.

A total of 409 cases of crimes against foreigners including rape, murder and theft were lodged in 2019, down from 517 in 2018 and 492 the year before, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Delhi (123 cases), Maharashtra (48 cases) and Karnataka (46 cases) together formed 53 per cent of the total cases during the year, the data showed.

They were followed by Tamil Nadu (5.6 per cent), Goa and Uttar Pradesh (both 5.1 per cent), Haryana (4.6 per cent), Rajasthan (3.9 per cent), Kerala and Assam (both 3.7 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (3.2 per cent), it showed.

Among the 409 cases lodged in 2019, the maximum 142 were for theft, 54 categorised as 'other IPC (Indian Penal Code) crimes', 41 cheating, 26 assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, 14 simple hurt, the data showed.

There were 13 cases of murder, 12 rape and five kidnappings lodged during the year, the NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, stated.

Also 15 cases were lodged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act during the year, according to the data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated