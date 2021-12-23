Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As India grapples with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and tally surging to 213, the national capital has reported the highest infection count at 57. However, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain alleged that the Union government's data, which showed that there were 57 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital was not true and that there were only 52 cases of the new variant been reported in the city.

Moreover, Delhi also logged 124 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, December 22, which was the highest since June 22, when it had reported 134 cases of the infection. the total COVID-19 cases reported in the city so far increased to 14,42,515

The national capital's first case of Omicron was reported on December 5 when a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man who arrived in the city from Tanzania was found infected with the latest variant of coronavirus. Since then the Omicron infection count has continued to surge in Delhi.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

The DDMA said that restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Only 200 attendees are allowed in marriage-related gatherings, as per the order. Sports activities in stadiums/sports complexes are permitted only without spectators in the city.

Additionally, the DDMA has asked all district magistrates to conduct an intensive survey of the entire area under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

