As the Covid-19 cases in the national capital Delhi have begun to see a downward trend, health minister Satyendar Jain informed that they have administered the first dose of vaccine to all the eligible population. He said that Delhi has administered 2.85 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, of which 80% have been fully vaccinated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"First dose of Covid vaccine given to 100% of the eligible population in Delhi, total 2.85 crore doses administered so far," Jain said.

He further said that the national capital is expected to witness 4,000-5,000 fewer Covid cases on Monday than the previous day.

The Delhi health minister said that the Covid-19 cases have been reducing and Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.

Sharing a ballpark estimate, Delhi might see between 12,000 and 14,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday, Jain said.

Sharing a ballpark estimate, Delhi might see between 12,000 and 14,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday, Jain said.

According to data provided by the health department, the national capital has recorded 18,286 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate at 27.8%. As many as 28 Covid deaths were reported in Sunday's health bulletin.

According to data provided by the health department, the national capital has recorded 18,286 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate at 27.8%. As many as 28 Covid deaths were reported in Sunday's health bulletin.

