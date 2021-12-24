The National Capital of Delhi has achieved 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose to all the eligible people, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Kejriwal thanked doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers on this achievement. “Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," he added.

👏👏Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh



Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2021

On the vaccination front, India's cumulative coverage has crossed 140.24 crore. More than 51 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the cases of new Covid variant Omicron are rising at fast pace in India, with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting maximum cases. Total 358 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain with 88 cases, followed by Delhi with 67 cases.

Anticipating a surge in Covid cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily, and to ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines and oxygen.

Kejriwal stressed that the latest variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly and claimed that it causes "very mild" infection, fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

India's daily Covid-19 cases on Friday rose by 6,650 and deaths shot up by 374 in a day, according to data by the union health ministry. The daily recoveries stood at 7,051 while the active cases declined to 775.

