Delhi reported 5,481 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, with positivity rate of 8.37%. With this, the active cases in the national capital have now jumped to 14,889. Today's number is significantly higher than what was recorded on Tuesday, when daily count stood at 4,099. The postivity rate to was lower at 6.46%.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said the city was likely to report 5,500 cases today, with a positivity rate of 8.5%. "Today, Delhi is expected to report 5500 COVID cases, with the positivity rate rising to 8.5," Jain told reporters.

Covid cases have been rising in the city for the last few days due to highly transmissible variant, Omicron. Due to spike in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

After the DDMA meeting today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

"The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home," he said.

"Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," he added. The Deputy Chief Minister informed that cases of Omicron have been rapidly rising. "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator," he added.

