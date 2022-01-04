Delhi adds 5,481 new Covid cases, positivity rate shoots past 8%

"Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," he added. The Deputy Chief Minister informed that cases of Omicron have been rapidly rising. "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator," he added.

