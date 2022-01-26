Delhi recorded 7,498 new Covid cases with 10.6% positivity in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin by health department. The city reported 11,164 recovery in the same period, that brought down the active cases to 38,315.

Today's number is slightly more from Tuesday when the daily count was little over 6,000. On Monday, the city had reported 5,760 new cases of coronavirus.

The city's active Covid cases have dropped significantly in the last two weeks to just over 42,000. The number has almost halved in 12 days after rising to a high of 94,160 on January 13.

In the second wave last year, the number of active cases had halved in 21 days. Then the number had risen to 99,752 on April 28 and the number reduced to 45,047 by May 19. The third wave saw the active cases peaking to 94,160 on January 13. The number came down to 42,010 by Tuesday.

The current trends are in line with what many experts predicted. Earlier, the health experts had said that the cases would rise fast due to highly infectious variant Omicron, but they would come down sharply.

Speaking to PTI, Nandini Sharma, Director-Professor, Community Medicine Department, Maulana Azad Medical College, said that the decline in cases was expected.

"The rise was very rapid. The R naught value - which indicates the spread of Covid - was around 4, which means a person would infect the entire family within two days. The recovery is faster. The incubation period is shorter, hardly two to three days. Hence, the sharp fall in the number of cases," she said.

Researches suggest that Omicron has an incubation period of roughly three days as compared to the Delta variant which had an average incubation period of about four days, according to news agency PTI.

The original strain of Covid and its early variants had an incubation period of about five days, it said.

In Delhi, there have been fewer hospitalisations due to Covid this time and officials said the virus isn't the primary reason in most fatalities.

A maximum of 2,784 (17.96%) of the 15,505 Covid beds in hospitals were occupied on January 17. During the second wave, 20,117 (92%) of the 21,839 beds were occupied on May 6.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The capital had logged 5,760 new cases on Monday and 6,028 cases on Tuesday.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid with a positivity rate of 13.32%. It took just 10 days for the cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.